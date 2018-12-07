Whitby venue to host Beatles book launch

A special event to launch a new book about the classic Beatles White Album is set be a good night.

The gathering, held at The Whitby Bookshop on Church Street, takes place on Friday 7 December at 7pm.

The book, entitled The Beatles or ‘The White Album’ is edited by Mark Goodall and published by Headpress.

There will be readings, discussion and music, and copies of the book will be on sale at the launch.

A Wordpress spokesman said: “Looking back at the LP 50 years later, The Beatles can be seen as a true representation of the spirit of the ‘Fab Four’ and the individual talents that combined to form the greatest group of all time.

“This book is not to be read as a scholarly study of The Beatles LP but rather as an experience like listening to the actual record itself: uneven, disorientating, difficult and fun.”

Mr Goodall is an academic who teaches and writes about film.

He is also a musician and composer, experimental filmmaker and has worked as a journalist, bookseller, community artist, printer and cheesemonger.

The Beatles or the ‘White Album’ (ISBN 978-1-909394-60-5) is priced £9.99 to £15.99. Visit headpress.com for more details.