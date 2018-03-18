Whitby up for four awards at 2018 Fishing News Awards

Whitby could be destined for another glorious night at this year’s Fishing News Awards, with the town being shortlisted in four different categories.

Arnold Locker, a founder member of Locker Trawlers, has been shortlisted for the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, which is due to take place in Aberdeen on May 24.

Arnold started fishing in 1970, becoming a leading and highly-respected trawler skipper. He moved ashore full-time to oversee the fleet and expand Lockers Fish and LW Shellfish. Arnold served on the NFFO board of directors for 26 years, twice as chairman and twice as president.

He was a founder member and chairman of Alliance Fish Whitby Ltd, and the Whitby Fishing School, retiring only last year as chairman, and continuing as president.

In further good news for Lockers, the 26m Victory Rose, which was built primarily to pair with her sistership Our Lass III, is up for the honours in the New Boat of the Year category, along with Daystar, which was made at Whitby’s Parkol Marine for a firm in Scotland.

The Magpie is nominated again, in the Coastal Restaurant section, having opened with a new vigour before Christmas after a devastating fire resulted in its closure for the main summer season.

Completing the line-up of potential winners for Whitby, is Jonathon Garrett, who achieving a remarkable 91% pass in his 12-month apprenticeship in Maritime Studies.

He was assigned to Whitby potting boat K2, and then to Emulate, where his ‘can do’ attitude and willingness to learn gained him a great reputation as reliable and hardworking.

Bridlington could help make it a great night for the east coast – the town has been nominated for port of the year.

The Fishing News Awards is dedicated to shining a spotlight on achievements, expertise and innovation from within the UK and Ireland’s commercial fishing industries during 2017.

The Doubletree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops Hotel will once again be the venue.

This year’s proceedings will be hosted by Scottish comedian Fred MacAuley, who will MC the awards and provide after-dinner entertainment.