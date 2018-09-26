Whitby Town calls open meeting with supporters over 'misunderstandings'

Whitby Town Football Club has called an open meeting for Sunday, specifically aimed at its young supporters, to discuss what the club sees as recent "misunderstandings".

The meeting, which will take place in the clubhouse at the Turnbull Ground at 4pm, is designed to set the record straight on recent issues, which include under 18s travelling unaccompanied on the club's supporters' bus.

The club has made efforts this summer to re-engage the community, and in particular youngsters, by handing out free season tickets in schools around the area, and setting up an under 18s club, to encourage youngsters who want to attend games unaccompanied to do so.

The meeting comes as a follow up to one held last October between young supporters and club officials, where a number of previous incidents were discussed.

A statement on the club's website read: "The club is firmly behind the efforts of getting people into the ground and supporting our team, but we also feel that there have been misunderstandings. For example, the requirement of CRB checks being in place, if under 18s are travelling unaccompanied on the away bus.

"To help encourage the youngsters of the area to support the club, we have rolled out new initiatives over the summer, including the introduction of free season tickets for every school child, and the introduction of an under-18s club to allow unaccompanied youngsters to attend games at the Turnbull Ground.

"The formation of the under-18s club entailed a number of different processes which had to be adhered to, including forming rules that were ratified by the Police, allowing our security to scrutinise the applications and putting in place a way of creating and distributing membership cards.

"These processes have now all been finalised, and the club is in a position to push on with distributing cards to applicants. However, to do so, we need applicants to supply a passport-sized photo of themselves to go on the card.

"The club would like to reiterate that it both appreciates and wants a vocal support behind Chris Hardy's team on a regular basis, home and away."