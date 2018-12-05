Whitby toilets hit ideal standards for awards

Whitby Town Council is feeling flushed with success after public toilets in town scooped two gold and three platinum awards at this year’s Loo of the Year awards.

The council took over running the public toilets in the town in July 2017 and have been working with Danfo UK to significantly upgrade all the facilities and to manage the running of these amenities.

The awards are run by the British Toilet Association to celebrate the best public toilets in the UK, and the town’s loo-vely facilities were judged to have achieved the ideal standards to win the accolades.

Anonymous inspectors are sent out to score the standard of the competing toilets which are judged on both male and female facilities, as well as any baby changing and accessible facilities provided.

The criteria include cleanliness, decor, signage, accessibility and customer care.

Any type of public facility can be nominated for consideration and there are 36 different award categories in all.

A council spokesman said: “Winning these awards is a major achievement and a great endorsement of all the work Danfo and Whitby Town Council have put into improving the public conveniences around the town.”