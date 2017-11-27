Whitby to host third Krampus Run this weekend

A cloven-hoofed Christmas creature with lead the Whitby Krampus run as it winds its way through Church Street this weekend.

Similar events are held in some parts of Europe, where folklore features both St Nicholas and his dark counterpart Krampus.

The Krampus Run in Whitby. Picture by Ceri Oakes.



Although Krampus appears in many variations, he is usually hairy, brown or black, has a huge tongue, and has the cloven hooves and horns of a goat.



Whitby’s event, is inspired by similar Krampus festivities in countries including Germany, Austria, Italy and Croatia.



It takes place on Saturday, starting at Tate Hill beach at 3.30pm before winding its way along Church Street, Bridge Street and Sandgate to the Market Place where a street collection will be held in aid of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

It finishes at 6pm.



The Whitby Krampus run is a spectacular costume parade that celebrates the music, myth and folklore of the dark side of the Santa Claus legend.



Krampus festivals or runs are popular throughout Europe and now in America but had never been held in the UK, until 2015 with the very first Whitby Krampus Run, which was very well received...even by naughty children.



