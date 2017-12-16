Whitby to help showcase how great north is

Professional and amateur photographers from across the country have been submitting pictures they believe captures what makes the North ‘Great’for a new competition.

The Great Exhibition of the North already includes striking images of Whitby and the Seated Man up on Castleton Rigg.

Celebrated photographer Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen, who has been unveiled as one of the judges, said: “A single image can capture something of essence of the North of England as a unique and special place.

“There have been some really creative submissions from right across the North, covering everything from landscapes to public art and iconic buildings to members of the public.

”It’s going to be a very difficult task to pick the winner.”

Submissions for the Great Exhibition of the North photography competition can be made until 31 December.

Images must fall into one of four categories:

* Northern Culture

* Landscape & Cityscape

* Art & Design

* and My Innovative North.

Visit www.getnorth2018.com/competition for more information about the competition. The exhibition will be publicly displayed from Friday June 22 to Sunday September 9.

The full 80-day Great Exhibition of the North programme will be unveiled in early 2018.