Whitby teenager Rebecca elected as member of UK Youth Parliament to give a voice for young people across North Yorkshire

A Whitby teenager is one of three young people who have been elected to provide a national voice for the youth of North Yorkshire.

The new Members of the UK Youth Parliament (MYPs) were elected by the North Yorkshire Youth Voice Executive from applicants who put themselves forward for this important role - they are Rebecca Morgan, from Whitby; Torin Zeiboll and Molly Richardson.

Rebecca, 14, who represents the east of the county, covering Scarborough borough and Ryedale, said she was honoured to have been elected as an MYP to represent the youth of the constituency and to represent each individual within it.

“I will not let the youth of this constituency be overlooked,” she said, “as I will continue to campaign for our futures with the knowledge that we can all truly make a difference to the world we live in and leave behind for future generations.”

Torin, 17, lives near Skipton and represents the west, covering Craven and Harrogate borough; and Molly, 15, from Tadcaster, represents the central area, covering Hambleton, Richmondshire and Selby district.

During their two-year term of office, the MYPs will meet MPs and local councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision-makers.

The most important aspect of any MYPs job is to make sure they represent the views of young people in their constituency.

The office is open to anyone aged between 11 and 18.

MYPs are politically neutral.

They will help to set the agenda for the annual Make Your Mark vote, which will begin in August with the final votes being cast in October.

The Youth Voice Executive, which was formed by the County Council, brings together representatives of young people’s groups from across the county.

They regularly meet executive members and senior County Council officers as well as leaders from district councils, the police, health and local companies.

County Cllr Janet Sanderson, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “It’s so important that our county’s young people have a voice, both locally and nationally. These three young people will be able to take the issues that matter to the youth of North Yorkshire to leaders within the county and at the highest levels of government.”