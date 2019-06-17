Whitby teenager charged over A171 crash which killed father and daughter

A teenager who resides in Whitby has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mario Dzhambazov appeared in court on Saturday [June 15] accused of causing the deaths of two people from near Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, no licence and no insurance following the collision on the roundabout junction with Middlesbrough Road and the A171 at Guisborough.

68-year-old Michael Liddell and his daughter, 41-year-old Sarah Liddell, sadly died following the incident on Thursday [June 13].

He will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday July 15.

Any witnesses that have not already spoken to police are asked to contact Inspector Darren Breslin from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 098710.