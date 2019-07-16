Whitby teenager appears in court following A171 crash which killed father and daughter

A teenager who resides in Whitby, accused of causing the deaths of two people has appeared in court.

Mario Dzhambazov, was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision on the roundabout junction with Middlesbrough Road and the A171 at Guisborough.

He was also charged with no licence and no insurance for the same incident.

The 18-year-old appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday morning via video link to Durham Prison.

Dzhambazov has not yet entered any pleas.

68-year-old Michael Liddell and his daughter, 41-year-old Sarah Liddell, sadly died following the incident on Thursday June 13.

The teenager has been remanded into custody until his next hearing at Teesside Crown Court on July 29.

A fundraising page has raised over £5,000 to help support the family after the tragic incident.

On the page, it states: "We understand that Sarah was a mother, she leaves behind a partner and her young children, we can't begin to imagine what the family are going through to not only lose a mother, partner and daughter but also Sarah's father Michael.

"We don't know the family personally but would like to let them know that they are in our thoughts and hoped that the fantastic people of Guisborough, Marske and surrounding areas will give generously so that we can help even a small amount at this awful time."