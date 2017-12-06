Whitby taxi firm gets into gear to help dementia sufferers

Following on from a conversation with Ian Peck, Manager of Whitby Disablement Action Group about how they could do more for elderly and disabled residents, drivers from Abbey Taxis have taken part in a dementia awareness information session.

They are now set to make simple pledges that will improve the quality of service to their customers with dementia.

The session was run by Deborah Senior from The Alzheimer’s Society and is part of an initiative led by the Whitby Dementia Action Alliance to create a Whitby dementia-friendly community.

Deborah said she enjoyed delivering the sessions and was impressed that the drivers wanted to do that little bit extra to help their more vulnerable passengers.

“Dementia often starts with short- term memory loss but it can also affect the way that people think, speak and do things,” she said. “People with dementia can become confused, find it difficult to communicate or may have difficulty remembering the words that they want.

“Having a dementia-friendly taxi service, will help make life a little easier for someone who has dementia to get safely to and from home, provide a friendly face and reassurance to their families.”

Celia Imogen, Manager at the Trinity Centre and Chairman of the Whitby Dementia Action Alliance, said: “The Whitby DAA is made up of organisations and community members across Whitby and district working together to improve the quality of lives of local people living with dementia.

“It’s great to have Abbey Taxis on board, as transport is a really important issue for people living with dementia.”

Steven Angus, of Abbey Taxis, said: “The information session was really worthwhile.

“We all enjoyed the session and came away with a much better understanding of the disease and its effects on people and their families.”

He added: “We will all have more confidence in dealing with everyday situations and helping clients old and new, with dementia.”

If you would like to know more about the Whitby Dementia Alliance, or how to become a Dementia Friend, call Celia Imogen on 01947 601548 or email her at manager@trinitycentrewhitby.org