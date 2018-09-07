Whitby swimmers urged to do channel swim for charity

The community in Whitby is being encouraged to swim the length of the English Channel in a bid to raise vital funds for a national charity.

Whitby Leisure Centre and Scarborough Sports Village, which are operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, are encouraging local people to support spinal cord injury charity, Aspire, by signing up to its Channel Swim Challenge.

The event begins on Monday 10 September, when participants will have 12 weeks to swim a total of 22 miles, the distance of the English Channel. All money raised will support Aspire to continue helping those with spinal cord injuries to live independent and fulfilled lives.

Last year, more than 6,500 Aspire Channel Swimmers raised a total of £625,000. Aspire is hoping to make this year’s event even bigger through the support of organisations such as Everyone Active.

Kathryn Boyd, event manager for the Aspire Channel Swim, said: “Aspire Channel Swimmers truly are amazing.

"Fewer people have swum the Channel than conquered Everest, yet every year thousands of people take on 22 miles over 12 weeks in pools across the country. It’s an incredible achievement and one that helps support hundreds of spinal cord injured people every year.”

Jacqui Tillman, head of swimming at Everyone Active, added: “The work that the team at Aspire carry out is fantastic and we are delighted to be supporting them.

“The Channel Swim Challenge is a fantastic way for people to raise money for a great cause while also improving their own health and wellbeing by getting active. I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved.”