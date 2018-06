This eye-catching image of the sun setting on Monday night was captured on camera and sent to us by Gazette reader Stewart Mallinson.

He took this shot from the Pavilion wall at 9.45pm as the sun was setting on another warm summer’s day in Whitby.

Keep your fabulous images of the Whitby area coming – we feature a reader photo of the day on our Facebook page and regularly print your handiwork in the pages of the Gazette.

The email to send your pictures to is: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk