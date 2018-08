Saint Catherine’s supporters organised a summer lunch at the Stables at Crossbutts, raising £1,200 for patient care.

The guests enjoyed delicious food followed by a talk from Veronica Bird, author of Veronica’s Bird: Thirty-five years inside as a female prison officer. Debbie Kay, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, thanked theWhitby Fundraising Group as well as Whitby Sainsburys and the Stables at Crossbutts.