Whitby Steampunk Weekend: here’s what to expect

The Third Whitby Steampunk Weekend is upon us, here's some of what you will find.

Saturday and Sunday will see enthusiasts flock to town for the latest offering, including the ‘Steampunk Emporium’ and live music.

The stunning spectacle welcomes hundreds to Whitby to combine a love for the Victorian era with 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

There is free entry to the ‘Emporium’, featuring more than 80 stalls, selling a variety of items. It runs from 11am to 5pm in Whitby Pavilion. On the Saturday night, live music comes to the Pavilion Theatre. H

osted by Natalia Kalashnikov, it also features: Professor Elemental, Montague Jacques Fromage, Biscuithead and The Biscuit Badgers. Tickets are £18 and available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk, or by calling the box office: (01947) 458899. Doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be free screenings of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the Pavilion Cinema. Organisers say Steampunk Weekend is “the friendliest of events.” They add: “Another action-packed exciting Whitby Steampunk Weekend is in store for us with a number of activities, presentations and demonstrations lined up as well as our Famous Steampunk Emporium for your amusement.

"Grace, style and panache is the order of the day. Like all of the daytime activities and Steampunk Emporium it is completely free of charge to come and watch this classic film and we would like to encourage more of the local community to come and enjoy the film and free event.”

