Whitby Slimming World consultant worth weight in gold, says TV’s Rylan

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a consultant from Whitby is marking half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame on The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Mise Coakley, who runs a Slimming World group at Whitby Rugby Club every Monday and Tuesday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Mise said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, which celebrates its golden anniversary this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my members, “ she said.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who has appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Mise at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Mise added: “2018 has been a brilliant year for Slimming World. We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range.

“We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style.”

