Whitby slimmers raise pounds for hospice in name of Kevin

Generous slimmers from Eastside Whitby Slimming World have donated their 5p coins every week to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice in memory of Kevin Graham.

In the run-up to Christmas, members presented the cheque for £300 to Sue Graham.

Jo Waller, of the group, said: “I’m so proud of our members.

“Not only have they donated £300 to such a fantastic cause, they are also heading into the festive period healthier as they have lost over 300lbs in the first two weeks of December too.”

The Slimming World group meets at Eastside Community Centre on Thursday at 5.30pm and on Friday at 7.30pm.

For more information about the group, call 07773 478344.