Whitby setting for Yorkshire Day parade

Whitby, the jewel of the Yorkshire Coast famous for its Abbey, 199 Steps, Captain Cook,

delicious seafood, Dracula and Whitby Jet, is to be the setting for the annual Yorkshire Day

celebrations next Thursday.

The Yorkshire Day Civic Procession has taken place every year from 1985 and the event is

hosted by a different council each year.

This year, Whitby Town Council is greatly privileged to have been chosen by the Yorkshire Society to host a “prestigious celebration of our beautiful town”.

Mayors from the three Ridings of Yorkshire will be processing through the town to celebrate the wonders of everything Yorkshire.

The procession promises to be a most colourful spectacle with Lord Mayors, Mayors, Chairmen of Councils and Town Mayors all in their ceremonial robes, Mace Bearers, local and national dignitaries and members of the Yorkshire Society taking part.

Cllr Phil Trumper of Whitby Town Council said: “We hope lots of locals will line the route of the procession, enthusiastically waving Yorkshire flags to celebrate Yorkshire Day.”

Celebrations will begin at 11am when the Borough Town Crier will read the Yorkshire Day declaration at Dock End.

The procession gets under way at 12.15pm from The Fleece on Church Street, making its way to the Yorkshire Day Marquee at Dock End.

There is plenty to suit all tastes, with face painting, and performances from the Whitby Seaside Community Marching Band and Jelly Roll Jazz Band throughout the day,

Revellers can enjoy live music in the marquee later in the day while the evening concludes with a laser light show from the port side of the Endeavour at 10.30pm.

We’d love to see your Yorkshire Day pictures – email them to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk and keep an eye out for our Facebook reader picture of the day.

Click on the Yorkshire Day 2019 link on Facebook for more information.