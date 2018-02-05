Whitby Seafoods maps out support for Eskmouth Scouts

A Whitby company has stepped in to support local scouts by proving a new stock of maps, map cases and compasses.

Eskmouth Whitby Scout Group approached Whitby Seafoods as one of the largest community-minded firms in the area to ask for support.

Prior to a night hike the scouts undertook in Scarborough in November, it was evident that the stock of maps and compasses needed updating and improving.

Whitby Seafoods was pleased to support the scouts with a donation that will enable the scouts troop to purchase a good supply of new maps and compasses.

These will be used on a regular basis for hikes, orienteering and while on camp.

Andy Bilj, a keen hiker himself and the Engineering Manager at Whitby Seafoods, joined the scouts for one evening to meet the scouts and present them with a cheque for the equipment..

The scouts troop is in the process of planning a 12-mile hike at Easter and hope that employees of Whitby Seafoods will be able to join them and experience this adventure.