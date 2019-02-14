Whitby school pupils celebrate Chinese New Year - pictures

Youngsters at Airy Hill School in Whitby celebrated Chinese New Year last Friday.

Nursery tots had lots of fun making dragon puppets and eating noodles with chop sticks!

Airy Hill school celebrate Chinese New Year . Flora ,Isla and Teacher Kerry Payne . pic Richard Ponter

Year one had a creative, crafty day celebrating Chinese New Year. The classroom was full of smiling children and many helpful parents. They made fire-breathing dragons, swirly snakes, 2019 ‘Year of the Pig’ celebration cards for their loved ones, paper fortune cookies and also experimented with straws, paint and fingers to make cherry blossom paintings.

Children in year three created red envelopes which are often given on Chinese New Year as they symbolise good luck and keep the bad spirits away. Usually these envelopes contain money but instead they sent a letter to whoever the card was to and wished them a happy Chinese New Year. Year four pupils listened to the CNY story and made dragon models, for which they chose their colour schemes and decorated before assembling them. Some children also had a go at painting Chinese characters for a message of their choice.

Youngsters in year five learned about the story of the Great Race and how the zodiac came to be. They then made a Chinese dragon puppet and practised writing the animals of the zodiac in Chinese.

Airy Hill school celebrate Chinese New Year . Jason,HenryTeacher Lauren Thorpe,adele,Ryder and Lola Rose celebrate with some creative designs pic Richard Ponter