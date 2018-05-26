Whitby’s Wishing Well Ball raises more than £6,000

Organisers of the Wishing Well’s second annual Spring Ball in Whitby were delighted as the money-spinner made more than £6,000.

The ball was hosted by The Stables at Crossbutts in aid of St Catherines, Macmillan and Whitby WHISH.

The Wishing Well team'picture: Amy Kelly

Wishing Well was created with the aim to raise funds for local charities close to people’s hearts.

This year’s ball raised an “amazing” total of £6,166.42 bringing the total amount raised across two events this year to £8,866.42.

Speaking on behalf of the Wishing Well team, Sarah Little said: “Every prize from the casino, auction and the raffle were all kindly donated.

“Without the support of these people and all of those that attended, the evening wouldn’t have been possible.

Looking very glam at the ball.'picture: Amy Kelly

“We look forward to doing it again next year for St Catherines, Macmillan and our third charity (yet to be decided).

“Thank you for your support.”