Whitby’s Wesley Hall festive dinner will now be yearly event

People with a connection to Whitby’s historic old Wesley Hall on Church Street enjoyed a free Christmas dinner courtesy of owner Chris Sellors.

The dinner went so well, it will now become an annual event.

The old Wesley Hall recently underwent a full restoration and refurbishment, reopening as the Museum of Whitby Jet with on-site restaurant, Albert’s Eatery.

However Mr Sellors, who also owns Whitby’s oldest Whitby Jet shop, W Hamond, decided to celebrate memories of its past by inviting 40 local people to enjoy a free Christmas lunch in the building’s main hall.

Items from Wesley Hall’s past were on display to celebrate the building’s original usage as a chapel, Sunday school and community space.

The only criteria for the guests was that they had played a part in the building’s history in some way.

Chris said: “We were joined by couples who were married there, methodists who attended the services, even old Sunday school teachers. The whole event was a huge success, and we would also like to thank The Windmill Girls who came to sing carols for us while raising money for cancer research.”

The event has even spurred on the creation of a new group Friends of Wesley Hall and the Christmas dinner will be repeated again.

“Everyone had so much fun that we’ve decided to make it our annual event,” added Chris.

If you would like to join the friends of Wesley Hall group you can do so by calling 01947 667453.