Whitby’s Trenchers Restaurant nets prestigious national fish and chip award

Whitby’s Trenchers Restaurant is frying high today, as it celebrates netting a prestigious titles at the 31st National Fish & Chip Awards 2019, organised by Seafish.

The restaurant, based on New Quay Road, won the accolade of Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award in a hotly-contested category.

Trenchers this time went one better than last year when it reached the finals but missed out on the prize for fish and chip restaurant of the year to The Pelican in Barnstaple, Devon.

They posted on their Facebook page this afternoon, from the ceremony in London: “It’s official!!

“We’re the best Fish & Chip Restaurant in the UK.”

Amd it was a double for Yorkshire as the Best Mobile Fish and Chip Operator Award went to a business in Morley, Dodson’s Fresh Catch.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “The National Fish & Chip Awards have been raising the bar in the industry for 31 years now and we know how much it means to operators to win what is a notoriously tough competition.

“Securing one of the 13 award titles can be transformative for a business and winners should be incredibly excited for what’s in store for them in the weeks and months to come.

“Yorkshire produced some incredibly strong entries in 2019, so it’s not surprising that we’ve found more than one of our champions there. Congratulations to both businesses.”

The National Fish & Chip Awards is a UK-wide competition celebrating true excellence in the fish and chip industry. Hailing from across the country, entrants are judged on far more than just the fish and chips