Whitby’s St Mary’s Church looks just tree-mendous at the moment with its annual display of Christmas trees.

Our photographer Richard Ponter went up to have a look and take some pictures - you can see more in this Friday’s Whitby Gazette.

St Marys Church Christmas Tree Festival in Whitby . Volunteer Audrey Gates adjusts one of the trees in the church . pic Richard Ponter

You can see the Christmas trees up at St Mary’s until January 6, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 3pm and Sunday 1pm to 3pm.

You can check the church is open beforehand by calling 01947 603421.

