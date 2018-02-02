Whitby's single men wanted for TV show Blind Date

Channel 5 is looking for single men in Whitby for the next series of Blind Date.

Singletons have until midnight on Sunday night (February 4) to apply to the dating show.

The show is ideally looking for single men aged between 25 and 50.

The Channel 5 programme was hosted by late TV icon Cilla Black from 1985 until 2003 and returned to TV screens in 2017.

It's back for its third run on with Paul O'Grady playing matchmaker

Anyone interested in signing up should email blinddate@sotelevision.co.uk or call 0207 157 3328.

