Whitby’s Santa team needs some helpers to make festival another Christmas cracker

A team of volunteers is being recruited to help with the smooth running of this year’s Whitby Christmas Festival, which runs from November 16 to 18.

Plans for this year’s spectacular Christmas Festival are well under way with an array of stalls and activities on offer.

Volunteers are required to help steward the programme of events throughout the weekend.

This year’s festival offers a packed programme including live music, Christmas market, fireworks and a community lantern parade, as well as the switch-on of the Christmas lights.

You can help to keep the festival participants and audience safe by stewarding the spectacular lantern procession, which will parade from Pannett Art Gallery to the festival site on the Friday.

Stewards are also needed to support the council team to help ensure the smooth running of events on the festival stage, as well as to assist with decorating the marquee on the Friday afternoon of and helping to co-ordinate a fashion show on the Saturday.

Chairman of the Event Committee, Cllr Phil Trumper, said: “We are eager to recruit a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help us make sure this event is a great success.

“We are looking for a wide range of skills, from the practical – helping to decorate the festival marquee, through to the diplomatic – being the public face of the festival at our information point.”

If you would like to volunteer, contact Helen Berry, Festival Makers Co-ordinator, by email at Pannett.gallery@whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk or call in to the Pannett Art Gallery for an application form.

Tasks may include:

* Helping to manage the Christmas market

* Being part of a friendly team to be the public face and information point of the festival

* Erecting and dismantling the stalls and clear up after the festival.