Whitby’s role in romantic novel

Whitby is the central location in a new romantic comedy novel entitled The Melting of Miss Angelina Snow.

The publication is written by Tonia Parronchi who has already authored two other books.

Tonia is a British author living in Italy where she has lived for more than 25 years with her Italian husband Guido.

She decided to anchor her new tome around the town after falling in love with the area.

Tonia said: “When I started to write the book I wanted to set it in Yorkshire, an area which I love.

“My grandmother was from Thirsk and, although I love Italy, the moors and coast of North Yorkshire are my soul country.

“I dragged my husband off for a weekend in Whitby to gather information about the area. It was the middle of the winter and Guido is not made for the cold but he gallantly accompanied me, driving us around the moorland and coastal villages.

“I gathered all the necessary information for the book except that I needed a cave, which one of my characters, Angelina’s younger brother Hal, had to fall into.

“During a visit to the Sutton Bank information centre a member of staff mentioned the delightfully named Windy Pits. The name made me giggle but this location was just what I needed.

“I would like to thank everyone in the area for being so helpful and welcoming.

“The book itself is a romantic comedy set in the UK but with a very Italian hero.

“Leonardo Marconi is the perfect foil for the icy Miss Angelina Snow.

“Angelina is tall, thin, sarcastic and extermely independant. Cynical Leonardo is much shorter than her but equally sarcastic and wins her over with his sharp wit.

“At this moment in time I have not managed to get the new book into local shops.

“The book (ISBN-10: 1985298848 ) is now available from Amazon. The price is £6.90 paperback or £2.15 for the Kindle edition.”