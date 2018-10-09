Whitby’s Quayside restaurant steps up to the plate for RNLI

Fish and chip restaurant Quayside, owned by Fusco’s of Whitby, has stepped up to the plate for the RNLI by serving a special fish supper to raise money for the organisation.

The recent supper saw 35 members of the Whitby Yacht Club tucking into fish and chips, which were provided by Quayside in a bid to raise money for the RNLI as part of its national Fish Supper campaign.

Raising £250, Quayside served up during the yacht club’s September boat night, where members were invited to enjoy the meal in return for a donation of their choice.

Adrian Fusco, of Fusco’s of Whitby, said: “The RNLI volunteers do an amazing job, so we wanted to get involved with the Fish Supper as a way of saying thanks for their priceless lifesaving activities. We would like to thank the Whitby Yacht Club and its members for taking part in the supper and helping us to raise a fantastic sum of money.”