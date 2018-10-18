Whitby's Magpie Cafe wins top award

The Magpie Cafe has won the North’s Best Seafood Establishment at The Food Awards England 2018.

On its Facebook page it thanked everyone for their support.

The restaurant triumphed over The Trafalgar in Fleetwood, Catch Seafood Restaurant in West Vale as well as Nova Seafood Grill and Saltwater Fish Company, which are both

located in Newcastle.

Awards were presented at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday to recognise the achievements of local suppliers who provide the community with fresh products and deliver a great experience to their diners.