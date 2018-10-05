Whitby’s Go Gold campaign raises £6k in pictures

Whitby has gone for Gold and raised thousands for a national childhood cancer campaign.

Throughout September, businesses and schools around the area have got involved for Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

And they have raised an amazing £6,183.85 for Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG).

Over the past four weeks the town has turned its shop windows, school boards, cakes, ice creams, biscuits, nails and even hair gold in a bid to raise money for charity.

Anna Helm, a mum from Goathland, promoted the nationwide campaign in order to “spread awareness of childhood cancer and raise some money in the process”.

Her inspiration came from her son, Josh Williamson, currently battling incurable multifocal osteosarcoma (bone cancer) which was diagnosed two years ago.

She said: “CCLG have set up the Go Gold campaign which I want to raise awareness of for all children who have cancer.

“This campaign is not for Josh but for all childhood cancer research. We know that it’s not going to help Josh but we’re just in the situation, but other kids are in similar situations too.”

Speaking at the end of the campaign, the mum-of-four said: “Of course for us the battle continues beyond September and we would encourage people to finish selling any ribbons, as wearing the ribbon can prompt a question, which in turn can raise awareness all year round! Last but not least thank you to everyone involved. We have shared our experience and the basis behind going gold but you have all done the hard work.”

“The amount of money raised for childhood cancer has shown how powerful we can be.”

Cash has come in from the following businesses: Wilf Noble Building Supplies Ltd, Beacon Farm Ice Cream, Candy Glass by Carla Blackman, Colour Me Hair and Beauty Salon, Harper Brown Health and Beauty, Whitby Jet Store, Bridge Garage, Goathland Crafters and Botham’s of Whitby.

Also, as mentioned in last week’s Gazette, Josh’s schools, Goathland Primary School and Eskdale Secondary School, turned gold last Friday and raised £1,750.87 and £530 for the charity.

Josh’s brothers, Ashton and Finn Williamson, attend Goathland School and Benjamin Williamson attends Eskdale School so both schools are very close to the heart of his fight.

Anna said: “The team of teachers, staff and fellow students are all amazingly supportive.”

Jane Bradley, head of year nine at Eskdale School, said that teachers and students came together “to show solidarity with Josh and his family”.

Also on Friday, Goathland Primary School attended school in their PJs as they are “the battle uniform of children fighting cancer”, said Katy Watson, School Administrator.

If you have participated in the Go Gold campaign and raised money for charity, let us know!