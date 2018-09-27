Whitby’s final week of Go Gold Campaign

Whitby is still getting behind the Be Bold Go Gold campaign, for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Goathland Primary School and Eskdale Secondary School are turning gold tomorrow after Anna Helm, a mum from Goathland, promoted the campaign across Whitby.

Youngs Jewellers gold window display

The schools are close to the heart of the fight as Anna’s son, Josh Williamson, has incurable multifocal osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and attended both schools.

Also, Josh’s brothers Ashton and Finn Williamson attend Goathland School and Benjamin Williamson attends Eskdale School.

Jane Bradley, head of year nine at Eskdale School, said: “Josh is in my year group and it was two years ago we found out he was diagnosed with cancer and unable to attend school with the rest of the cohort.

“When we found out Josh’s mum was promoting the campaign we were on board straight away. It’s more about showing solidarity with Josh and his family.

Bothams of Whitby Be Bold Go Gold stars with 20p from every sale going to CCLG

“We want him to feel a part of the Eskdale School even though he is unable to attend.”

Tomorrow, pupils have been encouraged to wear gold and the school will be decorated with gold tinsel and ribbons.

A donation of £1 from each person, pupils and staff, will be made to Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG).

As part of their ‘Going Gold’ day a representative from the cancer charity will attend the school to hold a special assembly for the children.

Information on the signs and symptoms will be communicated so each child can be aware of the different types of cancers.

“If we can save one person we have done a bit of good,” she added.

Goathland Primary School are also going gold tomorrow to raise funds in the fight towards against Childhood Cancer.

Katy Watson, School Administrator, said: “As we are Josh’s old school we are going gold as we want to get behind the family. Pupils and staff will be attending school in their PJs as these are seen as the battle uniform of children fighting cancer.”

At 2.30pm the school will also be open to the public for a ‘Cake and Jam’ sale and pick a square raffle.

Prizes have been donated by The Mallyan Hotel, Goathland Post Office and The Inn on the Moor.

Mrs Morley, the school’s caretaker, has also dyed her hair gold and currently raised £1,000 for the charity.

Throughout September the primary school has also had a gold window display and gold ribbon pin badges have been on sale.