Whitby’s Eskdale Festival calls for more sponsors to help

Preparations are well under way for next year’s Eskdale Festival of the Arts – now organisers are hoping that more sponsors will come on board to help.

Chairman Dave Bradley is delighted that North Yorkshire County Council has agreed £1,000 of funding through the Locality Budget of Cllr David Chance, Executive Member for Stronger Communities, who represents Whitby Mayfield cum Mulgrave.

The £1,000 will help the festival to increase participation in music, dance and drama for young people by using one venue over more days.

Opportunities for senior citizens to take part in verse speaking and bible readings have also been added to the extensive programme.

Mr Bradley said: “I am very grateful to Cllr Chance for helping us to apply for this funding.

“He was quick to respond and was very supportive of our efforts to develop participation in the arts.”

Every year the festival asks local businesses and other charitable organisations to sponsor events within the festival.

Last year, 15 sponsors donated a total of £935 and in return the festival advertised the organisations through the programme, posters and announcements during the competitions. Over the past three years, entries have hovered between 450 and 600 for all classes.