Whitby’s El Gothico football match nets record sum

Stokoemotiv Whitby FC regained the Guns of Acedia trophy after romping to an 8-2 triumph over Real Gothic in Sunday’s ‘El Gothico.’

The now traditional match, played at Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground – and also on the same day as El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid – this year made a record total of £2,050.

The money being split between Willow Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages UK and Sunderland AFC Keroche.

Speaking after the game, Stokoemotiv Whitby boss Jon Stokoe sportingly said: “We just got home this time around, a score that doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story.”

The ladies got their turn to demonstrate their footballing skills at half-time, with Whitby making it a double, landing a 2-1 victory in the penalty shoot-out.

The match also provided a welcome financial shot-in-the-arm for Whitby Town on the weekend they were knocked out of the FA Trophy.