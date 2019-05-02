Whitby's Costa Coffee closure after fire causes damage

A coffee shop in the heart of Whitby will remain closed following a fire.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident at Costa Coffee, on Baxtergate, which suffered damage to the exterior shop front and 15% fire damage inside.

Part of the shop front is boarded up following the fire damage

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident at 12.10am on Wednesday April 24 after a report of a number of bin bags alight against the building.

Crews from Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay found that this was in fact due to a fire to a wheelie bin which is believed to have been caused accidentally by a dropped light.

The fire was extinguished by 12.55am.

A spokesperson from Costa Coffee confirmed that the store will remain closed until further notice and it is now a police matter.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine how the fire started. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190073560.”