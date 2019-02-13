Whitby’s Cook Museum lands gold award in Visit England Accolades

Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum has been announced as one of the major winners of the Visit England Attractions Accolades, recognising the quality of visitor experiences across the country.

The museum was Yorkshire’s gold award winner, with the Emmerdale Village Tour in Leeds claiming the accolade for best told story and RSPB Blacktoft Sands Nature Reserve in Goole landing the honours for hidden gem.

Following their annual assessment by VisitEngland, 76 attractions were awarded an accolade, based on the score they obtained following their Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

The attractions have been acknowledged as a result of the outstanding experiences they provide, highlighting all aspects of the visitor experience, from story-telling to food and drink and from customer service to overall winners.

Visit England Director Andrew Stokes said: “It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”