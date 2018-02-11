Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum needs your help

Whitby’s Captain Cook Memorial Museum is looking for Room Stewards and for people to join its education and gardening teams.

Volunteering time is flexible and will always fit around your availability.

Whether you’ve got a love of local history or want to play a part in conserving a site of vital local importance, volunteering at the museum on Grape Lane will give you the opportunity to meet new people and work as part of a small friendly team.

If you would like to find out more, meet for a cup of tea, a chat and a guided tour takes place during the museum’s recruitment session on Friday February 23, from 11am to 3pm.

This is a drop-in session. However, booking is advisable and anyone interested in attending can email info@cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk or call 01947 601900.