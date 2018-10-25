Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum hails Locals Day a fantastic success

The Captain Cook Memorial Museum held its very popular Locals Day on Saturday (20 October).

The attraction had a fantastic response to the day with 128 adults and 30 children coming along to join in the fun.

Volunteer Alan Eavis showcases items from the museum's extensive collection.

A museum spokesman said: “Visitors had fun looking round and taking part in activities. Museum volunteers were on hand to help, including Alan Eavis who offered a handling table with items for people to look at and hold. Children followed an ‘Eye Trail’ to win a prize.

“The weather was great which contributed to the enjoyment of the day and many visitors enjoyed watching PARKOL launch a boat from the yard, which linked to the display inside the museum.”

The exhibition ‘Whitby in the Time of Cook’ with a display about PARKOL Marine Engineering will be on for the remainder of the season.

Visit www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk to find out more about the museum and to check out forthcoming events at the venue.

The Stookes family complete the trail around the popular attraction.

Getting hands on with some of the museum exhibits.

Museum volunteers pose for a photograph during the 'Locals' Day event.