Whitby’s Captain Cook Memorial Museum to hold recruitment sessions

Whitby’s Captain Cook Memorial Museum is always looking for interested, new people to help out – and you can find out more about joining the team in some recruitment open sessions.

Voluntary duties could see you take on a regular slot as a museum guide, social media, photography, cataloguing in the library, a piece of research for the museum – or even some maintenance or gardening.

The museum would welcome in particular volunteers to help with the many school visits which take place during the year.

A spokesman for the Cook Museum said: “Whether you’ve got a love of local history or want to play a part in conserving a site of vital local importance, we would love to discuss your interests and range of skills and should be able to find something to suit you.

“Volunteering with us will give you the opportunity to meet new people and work as part of a small friendly team.

“If you would like to find out more, join us for a cup of tea, a chat and a guided tour during our recruitment sessions.”

These take place on the following dates:

Thursday March 7, from 10am to 1pm and/or

Friday March 8, from noon to 3pm

These are drop-in sessions, however, booking is advisable.

Contact the museum at info@cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk or call 01947 601900 if you are interested in attending.

The museum, on Grape Lane, tells the story of Captain James Cook and of the crews, artists and scientists who sailed with him. It illustrates the story with original paintings and drawings from the voyages, letters in Captain Cook’s hand, ship models and artefacts from the Pacific.