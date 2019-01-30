Whitby’s Benson Stage Academy pupils shine at annual show

The Benson Stage Academy’s annual show has delighted audiences once again.

A colourful and superbly danced opening number from “The Greatest Showman” set the mood for the evening.

The pupils created a great night's entertainment and gained lots of applause.

Miss Julia’s pupils truly lifted the standards, producing highly professional dance routines that entertained their audience from start to finish at The Spa Theatre – raising a total of £3,600 for the NSPCC Northern division in the process.

Super music and wonderful costumes added great colour and atmosphere to the whole scene.

The stage lighting was particularly effective creating a setting to suit the beautiful Ballet routines while changing the mood for the excellent Tap and Freestyle dances on display.

The show saw routines by the baby Ballet Classes as Santa’s Reindeers, with the baby tap class as Paddington Bear with junior tap class as Penguins from the movie Happy Feet.

Musical Theatre classes were performed to music from Footloose while at the other end of the spectrum, the Street Dance classes changed the mood with their extremely touching but fitting tribute to our war veterans.

A fantastic finale consisting of all Irish dance music was choreographed, bringing the best of soft shoe modern and traditional Irish dance and tap routines to the stage.

This created an electric atmosphere within the theatre and proved to be extremely popular with the patrons who showed their appreciation with thunderous applause, a fitting tribute to a great display of family entertainment.