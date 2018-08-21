Whitby’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks - ‘They were all little stars’

Young performers from the Camp Colebrooke workshop in Whitby, based at the LP Dance Centre, took to the stage in their new 35-minute adaptation of the classic Bedknobs & Broomsticks.

Chris and Chanelle Colebrooke welcomed back director Grace Braim, who helped open the summer camps in 2014. Grace said: “They have all been little stars.

Evacuees Jess Love, Ava Gildroy, Phoebe Jackson, Elise Leadley, Lola Micallef and Mia Bellew.

“We’ve had so much fun all week and it’s not the easiest storyline to get your head around, but we like a challenge and the smiles in the end performance definitely showed that the kids enjoyed it.”

Chris added: “I was heartbreaking to sit back and watch my favourite story of all time, be directed by someone else.

“But I knew Grace would do a stunning job with the children. With songs like Beautiful Briny Sea and Portobello Road it’s so important that although they may not be popular with everyone in the present day, we actually forget what great songs they are!”