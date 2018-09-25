Whitby’s Arabic band to perform at prestigious Eastern Arts event

Whitby-based Arabic and Egyptian music band, Salam UK, will play a prestigious Eastern Arts event – Celebrate Palestine – in Sheffield on Friday (Sep 28).

The band is led by Egyptian, Guisborough musician Ahmed Adnan, who works with Whitby-based musicians Chris Firth and Ustaz Fitrah.

The band was formed in Staithes 10 years ago but decided to have a ‘creative rest’ three years ago. They have recently regrouped with a new, slimmed down line-up and a new experimental electronic and traditional Persian instruments sound.

They recently performed the music with the ‘sufi’ poetry of Ustaz Fitrah at the Musicpoet monthly live music events and at the Shanti Cafe Earth Centre in Saltburn.

Today’s event in Sheffield is at the renowned Edge 10 Studio Arts Centre. Live poetry will be performed by River Wolton and a film about life in present day Palestine shown.

Ahmed Adnan of Salam UK said: “How they got to hear of a Whitby band playing Persian music I just don’t know, but they contacted me and the other guys confirmed that they could do the gig.

“I know Sheffield is a long way to travel for our supporters, but we will be bringing our show back to Whitby in the very near future.”