Whitby’s Airy Hill School sends a Teddy bear into space!

It’s not every day you send a Teddy bear into space – but that’s exactly what the staff and students at Whitby’s Airy Hill School did.

Alex and Dan from Sent into Space gave a presentation to the school yesterday morning about the Earth’s atmosphere and what to expect from a near space launch.

Tiny Bear prepares for take-off from Airy Hill playground, with the Sent Into Space team, headteacher Catherine Matthewman and teacher Emily Burns.

The team held a Q & A session which gave all of the children the opportunity to have any questions about space answered.

Mia Dryden asked: “Would the gas in the balloon do any harm to the environment?”

The Sent into Space team reassured the children that the balloon is filled with hydrogen and the balloon itself made from latex, which remains attached to the payload after the balloon has burst.

The latex is non-toxic and not harmful to animals and wildlife; unlike plastic, it biodegrades.

At 11.30am, all the staff, pupils, family members and the public gathered in the school playground to watch the balloon fill.

It took approximately 30 minutes for the balloon to fully inflate.

Unfortunately, a sea fret which had not been forecast meant that Tiny Bear rapidly disappeared from view.

The Sent into Space team emailed a link to the GPS tracker attached to the payload and over lunch, the children could track Tiny Bear’s journey.

Tiny Bear was later safely recovered in the moorland just outside Chop Gate.

Both cameras were still recording on landing and thankfully, he was still in one piece.

Everybody at Airy Hill School worked very hard to raise the funds for this exciting project.