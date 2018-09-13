Whitby RNLI invites public to special lifeboat blessing ceremony

Whitby Lifeboat station is inviting the public to take part in a special event this weekend.

On Sunday, 16 September Whitby RNLI lifeboat station will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm.

Revd Michael Gobbett will be joining the crew at 2.30pm to bless the lifeboats and the historic William Riley, one of the last rowing lifeboats in the RNLI fleet, which was used in the Rohilla rescue in 1914 will be moored at the station.

The local community is invited to take part to meet the crew and learn more about their lifesaving operations.