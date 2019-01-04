Whitby Regatta suffers Red Arrows blow for 2019 as they head to America

The Red Arrows will not perform at this year's Whitby Regatta

The news was announced on the event's Twitter and Facebook pages and comes after it was revealed that they will be embarking on a nine-week tour across Canada and the United States across August and September.

Announcing the tour, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Our Red Arrows fly the flag for Britain across the globe, both in the skies and on the groun, and this tour will not only showcase their teamwork and aviation excellence, but also promote our great nation to billions of people across the world.

"After an incredible year celebrating RAF100, it seems only fitting that the Red Arrows prepare to illuminate the skies of our closest allies in 2019, celebrating and strengthening our incredible relationship with the US."

It means that Whitby will be without a visit from the popular Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for the 2019 Regatta.