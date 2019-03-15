Whitby Regatta seeking more people to help stage town’s three-day summer carnival

Whitby Regatta organisers are looking for additional people to help out during the famous event which is taking place this summer between August 10 and 12.

Are you customer-friendly, reliable and available for helping out sometime over the weekend?

110818 The rowing boats lined up on the beach in readiness for the Whitby Regatta.

Would you like to have a go in assisting marshals with a range of activities including tombola, beach competitions, parades, setting up areas for events and attractions and guiding the general public as required?

Those who volunteer on their own, or with others, and take part would find this role interesting, a good experience, mixing with a friendly team and, of course, good fun as well as you are supplied with food and drink.

Volunteers can just opt for half a day to see what they think, and, if they wish, can do a full day or even more.

For the younger volunteer you could add this to a CV as well.

You can do it with your friends.

So if you are 16 and over and are interested in having a go then please contact Mike Nightingale direct on 07970 614035 or email: whitbyregatta@live.co.uk