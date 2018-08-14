Whitby Regatta fireworks closed the event with a bang!

The 178th Whitby Regatta delivered a fantastic weekend of entertainment.

The free, three day, family event began on Saturday August 11 and ended on Monday August 13.

There was a variety of different attractions from tombolas, competitions, displays and everything in between.

A grand firework display signed off the Whitby Regatta to end another year of the community organised event.

The display produced an array of colours to fill the sky over Whitby.

A special end to a big weekend celebrating history, tradition and the beauty of the town.