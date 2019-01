Whitby darts fans Michelle Booth, Leanne Booth, Linden Boushall and Debbie Holloway made their annual trip to the BDO World Darts Championship to cheer for world number one Glen Durrant – dressed as boxers and cavewomen!

The quartet had also travelled from Whitby on public transport, dressed as police.

Despite heading home before the final, the girls were delighted that Durrant – a big supporter of Whitby Ladies Darts League – won the trophy for a third time.