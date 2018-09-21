Whitby Piers Coast Protection Scheme to start this month

A authorised budget has been secured for the refurbishment of the East Pier and West Pier.

Scarborough Borough Council have confirmed a £9 million budget for the works which are due to start this month and is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2019.

The Whitby Piers Coast Protection Scheme involves upgrading the aged piers' structures in order to significantly improve their condition.

Work will involve stabilising the external sandstone blocks of the piers, filling in major voids using concrete and also repairs to the top surface of the piers to prevent damage from water ingress during wave overtopping.

A flood diverter wall has also been proposed at Battery Parade to lessen the impact of storm water on properties along Pier Road.

The work will take place in two phases to allow for the winter period when work will not be possible due to weather, sea and temperature conditions.

Phase one will take place from this month until November and work will be concentrated on the West Pier.

Public access will be maintained on the main part of the West Pier during the work but the extension may be closed at certain times.

Phase two will begin in March 2019 and continue until the scheme is completed at the end of the year.

Work during phase two will take place on the West Pier and East Pier in tandem.

Construction company Balfour Beatty have been appointed to carry out the refurbishment.

Scarborough Borough Council will be working with the company to ensure that the agreed schedule is maintained as much as possible.

Cllr Mike Cockerill, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Major Projects, said: “I am delighted that work on this vital scheme will soon get underway and we will be working closely with Balfour Beatty to ensure it is a success.

"Whitby’s piers, as well as being essential for the safety of the town, are much loved by local residents and visitors from the around the UK and beyond, and the scheme will ensure that widespread appeal endures for many more years to come.”

The timetable for works of this magnitude could however be subject to the unpredictable influences of weather and the surrounding coastal environment.

The scheme is receiving up to £2.7 million of funding from the England European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Work and Pensions are the managing authorities for European Regional Development Fund and European Social Fund funding through the Growth Programme, funds established by the European Union to help local areas stimulate their economic development.

Funding has also been secured from: Environment Agency; York, Nork Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership; North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council.