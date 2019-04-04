Whitby people can Make a Will - and help to raise thousands for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

If you’ve not yet made a will, you could get one drawn up - and help Saint Catherine’s raise thousands of pounds at the same time.

Make a Will Week 2019 is happening from April 29 to May 3 - and Whitby solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair.

Last year the event was a huge success, raising more than £17,000 for patient care.

The appointment must fall between April 29 and May 3.

Please mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

Visit here for full details.

The following local solicitors are taking part:

WHITBY

Colin Brown & Kidson, Richard Evans, Ann Marie Moment, 01947 603391

Thorpe & Co, Maureen Lewis, 01947 603465

Pinkney Grunwells, Alison Jeffels, 01947 601122

North Yorkshire Law, Pamela Allan, 01947 602131