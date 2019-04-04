Whitby people can Make a Will - and help to raise thousands for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Back row, Emma Silkstone, Debbie Kay (fundraising team leader, Saint Catherine's), Jessica Walker, Catherine McNeill. Front row, Fiona Mullane, Tracy Murray, Laura Carter.
If you’ve not yet made a will, you could get one drawn up - and help Saint Catherine’s raise thousands of pounds at the same time.

Make a Will Week 2019 is happening from April 29 to May 3 - and Whitby solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair.

Last year the event was a huge success, raising more than £17,000 for patient care.

The appointment must fall between April 29 and May 3.

Please mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

Visit here for full details.

The following local solicitors are taking part:

WHITBY

Colin Brown & Kidson, Richard Evans, Ann Marie Moment, 01947 603391

Thorpe & Co, Maureen Lewis, 01947 603465

Pinkney Grunwells, Alison Jeffels, 01947 601122

North Yorkshire Law, Pamela Allan, 01947 602131