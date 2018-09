The A171 from Prospect Hill to Spital Bridge has re-opened, following an accident this morning.

The stretch was closed following an accident, with traffic being diverted down Church Street.

The accident happened on the east side of the New Bridge this morning at around 8:30am, involving a car and a child.

Police and ambulance attended the scene, with the 11-year old was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a broken leg and facial injuries.