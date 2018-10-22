Whitby Music Centre concert to include songs from World War One

Young musicians from the Whitby Music Centre will be performing at Hawsker Methodist Church on Thursday (Oct 25) at 6.30pm.

Four of the ensembles from the centre will be taking part in the concert, and they are hoping to raise money for the foodbank in Whitby.

WOW (Wider Opportunities Whitby) includes the youngest musicians, who have only been playing their instruments for a short while, but who are very enthusiastic and give a tuneful account of their pieces.

The music centre choir will be singing a wide range of songs, including three from World War One in commemoration of the centenary of the end of hostilities - some with a pirate theme.

The Whitby Area Concert Band is a woodwind, brass and rhythm ensemble who are already well-known in the area for the accuracy and warmth of their performances.

Their four items include Over the Rainbow and Swing low sweet chariot.

The string group will be showcasing their skills as folk musicians in an arrangement of country dances and recalling the swinging 60s in The House of the Rising Sun.

The four ensembles are directed by Gillian Edwards and Sue Rowland.

There is no charge for admission, but a retiring collection will be taken, with all contributions going to the food bank.